Jefferson secured four of seven targets for 44 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for four yards in the Vikings' 27-24 win over the Bears on Monday night.

Like the rest of the Vikings' offense, Jefferson had a mostly forgettable first three quarters. However, the star wideout eventually finished with team-high reception and target totals, and he recorded his first touchdown from J.J. McCarthy on a 13-yard grab early in the fourth quarter. Jefferson should naturally serve as McCarthy's top target as the season unfolds, and it was clear the second-year signal-caller was still getting acclimated to the NFL game in a tough road environment Monday night after a knee injury wiped out his entire 2024 rookie campaign. Jefferson will be in what should be more favorable conditions for strong production when the Vikings get a visit from the Falcons for a Week 2 home matchup on Sunday night.