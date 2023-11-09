Jefferson (hamstring) was limited at practice Thursday.

Jefferson now has back-to-back capped sessions under his belt since the Vikings designated him for return from injured reserve Wednesday. It's a good enough sign that a return to action is on the horizon from the strained right hamstring that he suffered Week 5, but when exactly he'll be cleared remains to be seen. Jefferson told Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com on Thursday that he doesn't "want to go out there at 80 or 90 percent and have the chance of hurting it again." That comment followed one from coach Kevin O'Connell on Wednesday in which he said it'd be "a little aggressive" to assume the wide receiver will play Sunday against the Saints. If Jefferson isn't activated this weekend, the Vikings could be incredibly shorthanded at WR considering K.J. Osborn currently is in the concussion protocol. Jordan Addison, Brandon Powell, Jalen Nailor, Trishton Jackson and N'Keal Harry represent the healthy options at the position on Minnesota's active roster.