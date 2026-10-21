Jefferson (ankle) was a limited at Wednesday's practice.

Despite having the benefit of a Week 6 bye, Jefferson appears to be dealing with the ankle injury that he suffered in Week 3 and forced inactive status in Week 4 before he suited up in Week 5 at New Orleans, when he hauled in six of seven targets for 79 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, fellow WR Jordan Addison (hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday, meaning Jefferson has a bit of work to do to get the top of the Vikings' receiving corps back to 100 percent.