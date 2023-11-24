Jefferson (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Friday and said he's not sure if he will play Monday against the Bears, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Jefferson said his recovery is going well and noted that he's been clocked at top speeds during practice, but he also reiterated that he and the team are on the same page about taking a cautious approach. He's been listed as limited for every practice since the Vikings designated him Nov. 8 to return from injured reserve -- a move that opened a three-week window to activate Jefferson to the roster. The window closes a few days after Minnesota's Week 12 contest, so any transaction returning Jefferson to the roster in the upcoming days would suggest he's expected to play Monday night.