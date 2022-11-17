Jefferson (toe) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.
Listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Jefferson remained that way as the Vikings got back on the practice field in preparation for Sunday's contest against the Cowboys. He told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Thursday that his toe is OK, so his limitations this week appear to be precautionary. Friday's report will reveal whether or not Jefferson heads into the weekend with an injury designation.
