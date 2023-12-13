Jefferson (chest) was limited at practice Wednesday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

In his return from a seven-game absence this past Sunday at Las Vegas, Jefferson lasted just 13 offensive snaps before taking a big hit from Raiders safety Marcus Epps in the first half. Jefferson didn't return, as he was taken to a local hospital to have his chest injury evaluated further, but he was able to travel with his teammates back to Minnesota following the 3-0 victory. On Monday, coach Kevin O'Connell called Jefferson "day-to-day," according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, and the wide receiver followed up Tuesday's listing of limited on the Vikings' first Week 15 injury report with a capped session one day later. Jefferson even told Seifert on Wednesday that he expects to log his typical workload Saturday at Cincinnati, but the team may still tag him with a designation ahead of that contest on Thursday's practice report.