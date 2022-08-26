Jefferson and other starters aren't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game at Denver, with coach Kevin O'Connell prioritizing health ahead of Week 1 against Green Bay, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports.

The Vikings have a new coaching staff and playbook but largely return the same group of offensive players from last year. The top guys, including Jefferson, were all held out this preseason, and it appears all besides TE Irv Smith (thumb) will make it to the opener healthy. A difficult matchup awaits them with CB Jaire Alexander and OLB Rashan Gary headlining one of the NFL's more talented defenses, and the Vikings also have trips to Philadelphia and New Orleans within the first four weeks. Jefferson tends to be up to the challenge, and just last year he roasted Green Bay for 8-169-2 in the first of two matchups, albeit with Alexander out of action on account of a shoulder injury. Jefferson and Alexander should see plenty of one another during the Week 1 contest.