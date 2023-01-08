Jefferson caught four of five targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 29-13 win over the Bears.

Jefferson's production came exclusively during the first half, as Minnesota opted to rest its offensive starters following halftime. The decision restricted Jefferson to his second straight game with under 40 receiving yards, a steep decline from his league-leading production. With the Vikings now slated to host a playoff game, however, Jefferson will strive to be back at his best the next time he takes the field.