Jefferson (hamstring) has been downgraded to out for Monday's game against the Bears.
Jefferson officially remains on injured reserve and will look to make his return Week 14 against the Raiders following Minnesota's Week 13 bye. The Vikings will likely lean on the trio of Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn and slot man Brandon Powell to serve as their main options at receiver versus Chicago.
More News
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Not to be activated vs. Bears•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Looking unlikely to play Monday•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Gets questionable tag•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Remains limited in practice•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Another limited listing•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Uncertain to play Week 12•