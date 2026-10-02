Jefferson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.

Jefferson wasn't able to practice this week due to the ankle injury that forced him out of this past Sunday's win at Tampa Bay. His next chance to suit up will be Sunday, Oct. 11 at New Orleans, but considering the Vikings have a Week 6 bye, the team could exercise caution with its top wide receiver with the second half of the campaign in mind. In any case, Jordan Addison is poised to serve as Minnesota's top pass catcher in the short term, with fellow WR Jauan Jennings, TE T.J. Hockenson and RB Aaron Jones likely next up for targets from QB Kyler Murray.