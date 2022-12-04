Jefferson recorded seven receptions on 11 targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Jets. He also chipped in two rushes for 11 yards.
Jefferson was bottled up by the strong Jets' secondary for much of the day and held him to under 50 receiving yards for the fourth time this season. However, he managed a 10-yard touchdown reception midway through the fourth quarter to tally his sixth score of the campaign. Despite the relatively down performance, Jefferson continues to command targets at a tremendous rate, giving him an extremely safe floor.
