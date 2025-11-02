Jefferson secured six of nine targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 27-24 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Working with J.J. McCarthy as his quarterback for the first time since Week 2, Jefferson finished with team-high reception and target totals while coming just a yard short of drawing even with Jordan Addison for the lead in receiving yards as well. Jefferson's yardage tally was his lowest since Week 1, but his 10-yard touchdown grab to cap off the Vikings' first drive of the contest was also his first trip to the end zone since the opening game of the campaign. Jefferson and McCarthy will continue to build chemistry as the second half of the season unfolds, with their next opportunity coming in a Week 10 home matchup against the Ravens.