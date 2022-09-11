Jefferson caught 9 of 11 targets for 184 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Packers.

Jefferson had a field day in his first game under new head coach Kevin O'Connell, being featured in a variety of ways as a pass-catcher. In fact, Jefferson's yardage total marked a new career high. The star wideout began by scoring a five-yard touchdown, before finding pay dirt from 36 yards just before halftime. As he kicks off his third NFL season, Jefferson is already established as one of the league's premier players at his position, as he displayed once again Sunday.