Jefferson secured nine of 12 targets for 133 yards during Sunday's 37-35 win against Detroit.
Jefferson attracted double the targets of Minnesota's second-busiest option Sunday, amassing his seventh 100-yard receiving day of the campaign and setting a new NFL record for receiving yards by a rookie in the process. The 21-year-old went without a TD catch in the season finale, though he finished with a total of seven scores on the year. Having also posted 88 catches and an even 1,400 yards, Jefferson secured an NFC Pro Bowl nod in his debut season. Adam Thielen remains under contract with the Vikings through 2024, as he and Jefferson continue to pose a formidable duo atop Minnesota's receiving corps. It's notable that the rookie out-targeted Thielen in five consecutive mutual appearances to end the season.
