Jefferson brought in seven of 11 targets for 74 yards in the Vikings' 37-10 loss to the Chargers on Thursday night.

The star wideout was in the familiar position of leading the Vikings in receptions, receiving yards and targets, although that didn't lead to anything beyond just a solid stat line. Jefferson has worked well overall with fill-in signal-caller Carson Wentz over the last five games, recording at least five catches and 74 receiving yards in each of those contests. He should be back to working with J.J. McCarthy (ankle) for a Week 9 road divisional showdown with the Lions on Sunday, Nov. 2, a game Jefferson will take a 41-602-1 line into.