Jefferson caught seven of nine targets for 86 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the 49ers.

Jefferson has experienced an uptick in usage since the Vikings reacquired Kirk Cousins. The star WR has 16 catches for 160 yards on 22 targets in two games with Cousins, though Jefferson hasn't scored since Week 8. Jefferson fumbled at the end of a 25-yard catch in the third quarter, turning what would have been one of his best plays of the night into a lowlight. Another heavy dose of targets from Cousins likely awaits Jefferson in Week 12 against the Falcons.