Offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak suggested Jefferson's role should increase as the season progresses, ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin reports. "You're going to see more and more of [Jefferson]," Kubiak said. "But much like Dalvin (Cook), much like Adam, you want to get touches for those type of football players. And with the amount of plays we've been running, touches are hard to come by."

Kubiak is alluding to Minnesota's depressed volume, with the team running an NFL-low 96 plays through two weeks (no other team has fewer than 115). That number will regress to the mean -- at least to some extent -- but it's also true that nobody has stepped up as a viable No. 2 receiving option behind Adam Thielen. Olabisi Johnson is second on the team with seven targets, catching four passes for 80 yards. Jefferson also has been efficient with his limited opportunities (5-of-6 for 70 yards), but his snap share sunk from 69 percent in Week 1 to 54 percent in Week 2, while Johnson went in the other direction (from 63 percent up to 79 percent). In any case, neither makes for a trustworthy fantasy option Week 3 against Tennessee.