Jefferson brought in five of 10 targets for 79 yards in the Vikings' 28-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Jefferson posted a team-high 40-yard reception during the close contest, but he ultimately played second fiddle to Jordan Addison, who finished with a 9-128-0 line on 12 targets, all team-high figures. Nevertheless, Jefferson's day wasn't a total washout by any stretch, and he extended his streak of 75-plus-yard tallies to five games while also getting to at least five receptions for the fourth consecutive contest. Jefferson hasn't found the end zone since Week 1 against the Bears, however, a matter he'll look to rectify Thursday night when the Vikings and Chargers open the Week 8 slate in Los Angeles.