Jefferson brought in six of 10 targets for 85 yards in the Vikings' 52-33 loss to the Saints on Friday.

The standout rookie continued to perform admirably down the stretch of his first pro season, pacing the Vikings in targets while checking in second in receptions and receiving yards in the contest. Jefferson has now posted at least 70 and as many as 135 receiving yards in six of his last seven games, a stretch during which he's also eclipsed the century mark on three occasions and recorded four touchdowns. He'll look to put an exclamation point on a spectacular debut campaign versus the Lions in Week 17.