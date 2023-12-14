Jefferson (chest) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game at Cincinnati.

Jefferson returned from a seven-game absence this past Sunday in Las Vegas after recovering from a strained right hamstring, only to injure his chest on his 13th offensive snap. A visit to a local hospital was ordered up for further evaluation of the issue, but he was able to travel back to Minnesota with the team and was called day-to-day by coach Kevin O'Connell on Monday, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. While Jefferson operated with a cap on his reps during Week 15 prep, he also told Seifert on Wednesday that he expects to log his typical workload Saturday.