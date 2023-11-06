Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that the Vikings are still determining whether to open Jefferson's (hamstring) practice window this week, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Jefferson is eligible to return to practice as early as this week, but the team hasn't been clear with its plans, and it seems as though he's still being evaluated by the medical staff. He'd provide a boost for the Minnesota offense that no longer has Kirk Cousins (Achilles) available, but Jefferson will also enter the final year of his contract in 2024, further clouding his status. However, it appears as though at least some more information will be known ahead of the Vikings' Week 10 matchup against the Saints.