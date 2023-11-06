Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that the Vikings are still determining whether to designate Jefferson's (hamstring) for return from injured reserve this week, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

After missing the required four games while on IR, Jefferson is eligible to resume practicing this week, but the team hasn't been clear with its plans, and it seems as though he's still being evaluated by the medical staff. Whenever Jefferson is available, he would provide a boost for the Minnesota offense that no longer has Kirk Cousins (Achilles) at quarterback, but the star wideout is also entering the final year of his contract in 2024, which may prompt both player and team to exercise caution in any return with the aim of avoiding a setback. More information about Jefferson's status should be known Wednesday, when the Vikings hold their first Week 10 practice in advance of Sunday's game against the Saints.