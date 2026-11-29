Jefferson brought in eight of 10 targets for 74 yards in the Vikings' 28-14 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Jefferson was in the familiar position of leading the Vikings across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets, as Kirk Cousins peppered one of his all-time favorite receivers with plenty of passes. Jefferson's production has unsurprisingly steadied with his long-time signal-caller throwing him the ball again, as the standout receiver has at least seven catches and 74 receiving yards in three straight. However, he's still searching for his first touchdown connection with Cousins since the latter's recent arrival, a matter the duo will look to rectify in a Week 13 home matchup against the Panthers next Sunday.