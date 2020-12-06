Jefferson caught nine of 12 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over Jacksonville. He added two yards on one rushing attempt.

Jefferson's most impressive sequence came in the third quarter, as he drew an 18-yard pass interference penalty and scored a 20-yard touchdown on back-to-back plays to give his team a 19-16 lead. The rookie first-round pick led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards, topping second-place Adam Thielen by one target, one catch and 46 yards. Jefferson has four touchdowns in his last three games and five 100-yard performances in his young career heading into a Week 14 clash with the Buccaneers.