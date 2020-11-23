Jefferson caught three of five targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Cowboys.
Despite low target volume, Jefferson still produced big numbers thanks to a 39-yard TD catch late in the fourth quarter that gave the Vikings their last lead of the game. The rookie receiver is on pace for over 70 catches and 1,300 receiving yards heading into a Week 12 clash with the Panthers.
More News
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Another stellar showing•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Makes most of limited opportunity•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Little action in win•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Rebounds with huge Week 6 effort•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Falls back to earth•
-
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Proves Week 3 is no fluke•