Jefferson (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

Jefferson continues to log capped sessions since the Vikings designated him for return from injured reserve last Wednesday. After coach Kevin O'Connell told Alec Lewis of The Athletic this Wednesday that Jefferson was slated to up his practice reps, the wide receiver himself said one day later that his main focus is increasing the endurance in his recovering right hamstring, per Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. "Just making sure that after work, I'm not too sore and achy," Jefferson added. He also mentioned to Goessling that he's the "person who's gonna make the decision" regarding his return. Considering where he stands in the middle of Week 11 prep, Jefferson seems like a coin flip to be available Sunday at Denver, but the Vikings will have to activate him from IR on Saturday afternoon in order for him to have a chance to play this weekend.