Jefferson brought in 12 of 14 targets for 192 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for minus-12 yards in the Vikings' 30-20 loss the Lions on Sunday.

The Vikings were eliminated from postseason contention with the loss, but Jefferson certainly finished off the season in grand fashion. The ultra-talented wideout terrorized the Lions secondary throughout the afternoon, comfortably leading Minnesota in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also recording a nifty 38-yard touchdown grab. Jefferson's totals were also season highs across the board, and with the prolific afternoon, he finishes the season with 1,074 receiving yards in only 10 games and having played with four different quarterbacks.