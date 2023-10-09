Coach Kevin O'Connell said Jefferson is still going through the evaluation process on the hamstring strain he suffered in Sunday's Week 5 loss to the Chiefs, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Jefferson went down early in the fourth quarter versus Kansas City and was unable to return, finishing with three catches for 28 scoreless yards on six targets. If Jefferson needs to miss time, Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn are going to have to step up more out wide, and T.J. Hockenson would become the favorite for targets for Minnesota. Minnesota's bye isn't until the first week of December.