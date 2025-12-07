Jefferson caught two of four targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 31-0 win over the Commanders.

For the second straight game, Jefferson failed to reach 20 receiving yards, but this time he didn't have an undrafted rookie under center as an excuse. J.J. McCarthy returned from a concussion in Week 14 and threw a career-high three TDs, but all three went to tight ends, while Jordan Addison was his top option with a 4-62-0 line on seven targets. Jefferson hasn't scored a touchdown himself since Week 9 and hasn't had a 100-yard performance since Week 5, but he gets another golden opportunity to break out in Week 15 against the Cowboys.