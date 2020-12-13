Jefferson secured four of eight targets for 39 yards in the Vikings' 26-14 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also caught a two-point conversion pass.

The dynamic rookie frequently met his match in the form of an aggressive Buccaneers secondary Sunday, encountering plenty of tight coverage on his way to his lowest yardage tally since Week 8 against the Packers. Jefferson also saw a three game streak of at least one touchdown catch snapped, while his targets also dipped back into the single digits for the first time in three games. Despite the untimely downturn at the start of the fantasy postseason for many, Jefferson will look to atone in a Week 15 divisional battle against the Bears.