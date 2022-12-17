Coach Kevin O'Connell said Jefferson sustained a "rib chest contusion" during Saturday's 39-36 overtime win against the Colts, but the wide receiver is "feeling pretty good," Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The injury stems from a catch in the second quarter, after which Jefferson stayed on the turf for a spell before walking to the sideline under his own power. After getting checked out by the team's medical staff, he returned to action. At one point during the Vikings' second-half comeback, referees sent him to the sideline again to be evaluated for a head injury after taking a huge hit from the Colts' Stephon Gilmore, but Jefferson was able to reenter the game after that incident, too. Overall, Jefferson put up 12 catches (on 16 targets) for 123 yards and one touchdown by the time Greg Joseph's game-winning field goal split the uprights. With a health concern in tow, though, Jefferson's status will be one to watch in advance of next Saturday's contest against the Giants.