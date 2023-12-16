Jefferson (chest) is listed as active for Saturday's game at Cincinnati.

This past Sunday against the Raiders, the Vikings' star wideout was able to return from a seven-game absence due a strained right hamstring; however, a chest injury forced Jefferson out of Week 14 action after just 13 snaps on offense. Following a precautionary trip to a hospital in Las Vegas that revealed no serious injury issues, Jefferson was deemed a limited practice participant both Tuesday and Wednesday before being listed as a full participant Thursday and then listed questionable for Saturday's contest. Now that his availability versus Cincinnati has been confirmed, Jefferson will have an opportunity to work as a key passing target for starting QB Nick Mullens, with Kevin Seifert of ESPN having relayed earlier this week that Jefferson expects to see his usual number of reps Saturday alongside fellow WRs Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn.