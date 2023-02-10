Jefferson was named the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Jefferson has taken a step forward in production in each of his three seasons in the NFL, and he finished 2022 with 128 receptions for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns across 17 games. He consistently put up big receiving lines to reach those marks, surpassing 100 receiving yards in 10 games and 150 yards on four occasions. The Vikings will almost certainly pick up Jefferson's fifth-year option on his rookie deal that guarantees he will remain with the team through 2024, though it's also possible that he'll reach a long-term deal with Minnesota this offseason.