Jefferson hauled in all three of his targets for 44 receiving yards during Sunday's 28-11 loss to the Colts.

The first-round rookie wideout fielded 69 percent of Minnesota's offensive snaps Week 1 against Green Bay, but he only came away with two catches for 26 yards, even with the Vikings trailing by two possessions for the entirety of the second half. Jefferson produced a 22-yard gain just before the half Sunday against Indianapolis, but it only amounted to a Hail-Mary chuck for his team, as the Vikings were left at midfield with one second on the second-quarter clock after spiking the ball. Working within what has been anything but an explosive passing attack through two weeks -- 372 total passing yards with two combined touchdowns -- Jefferson's upside is seemingly capped going into a Week 3 matchup against the Titans.