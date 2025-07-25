Coach Kevin O'Connell said Friday that Jefferson is dealing with a mild left hamstring strain, and the Vikings will evaluate the wide receiver again next week, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Jefferson didn't participate in the last handful of drills at Thursday's practice due what initially was called tightness in his legs. With a diagnosis now honed in on, Minnesota will take a cautious approach with its top offensive weapon, and there's no worry at this time regarding his potential to play Week 1 at Chicago, which is more than six weeks in the future.