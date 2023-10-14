Jefferson is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with a hamstring injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jefferson was placed on injured reserve and will be forced to miss Minnesota's next four games as a result. That said, the front end of this timeline doesn't come as much of a surprise. However, Jefferson will have imaging done in four weeks to determine when he can return, so activation from IR when he is immediately eligible appears unlikely. K.J. Osborn, Jordan Addison and Brandon Powell should all have the chance to step up in Jefferson's absence.