Jefferson caught 12 of 16 targets for 133 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 27-24 win over the Giants.

It was another huge day for the NFL's receiving yards leader, as Jefferson reached triple digits for the 10th time this season while scoring his eighth TD. The third-year wideout is now 208 yards short of Calvin Johnson's all-time single-season record of 1,964 heading into a Week 17 road game against the Packers -- a defense he lit up for 184 yards and two touchdowns back in Week 1.