Jefferson caught 10 of 11 targets for 126 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Steelers in Dublin.

The superstar wideout saw double-digit targets for the first time this season and topped 100 yards for the first time as well, as the Vikings struggled to get their rushing attack going. Jefferson may have also had a little more room to operate with Jordan Addison (4-114-0 on eight targets) back from his suspension and providing another downfield threat for secondaries to worry about. Jefferson will take a 22-326-1 line on 31 targets into a Week 5 clash against the Browns in London, another defense that has been far more vulnerable through the air than on the ground to begin the season.