Jefferson secured nine of 12 targets for 150 yards in the Vikings' 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Jefferson's explosive numbers were thoroughly unsurprising, although the fact they came in a low-scoring loss was somewhat unexpected. The star wideout comfortably recorded game-high reception, receiving yardage and target totals, with the Buccaneers unable to find any answer for him About the only blemish on Jefferson's afternoon was the absence of a touchdown, and the fact he was targeted just once over the Vikings' final two drives, which both stalled at three plays. Jefferson will likely be hard-pressed to replicate his season-opening performance in Week 2, as Minnesota travels to face the Eagles on Thursday night.