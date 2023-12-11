Jefferson (chest) has been released from the hospital and will travel home with the team Sunday, per coach Kevin O'Connell, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports.

Jefferson was taken to the hospital as a precaution after exiting in the first half of Sunday's 3-0 win over the Raiders due to what O'Connell described as an internal chest injury. The star wide receiver had been on injured reserve since Week 5 due to a hamstring injury, and while it's encouraging that Jefferson will fly home with the team, he could be in danger of missing additional action due to this new injury.