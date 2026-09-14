Jefferson caught eight of nine targets for 92 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 39-22 win over the Packers.

Jefferson kept the Vikings within striking distance with a 39-yard touchdown catch just after the two-minute warning in the first half, and he put the exclamation point on Minnesota's 22-0 fourth-quarter run with a nine-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Both of those touchdown passes came on passes from Carson Wentz, as Kyler Murray (concussion) exited the game in the first quarter. Jefferson's two touchdowns Sunday matched his 2025 season total across 17 games, but the 27-year-old wide receiver has a pair of 10-touchdown regular seasons in his career. If Murray doesn't pass concussion protocol before a Week 2 road game against the Bears, Wentz would likely get the start over J.J. McCarthy.