Jefferson isn't slated to suit up for Thursday's preseason opener at Seattle, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has a similar situation, meaning his connection with Jefferson won't be seen until Saturday, Aug. 19 versus the Titans, at the earliest. Meanwhile, first-round rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison will see the field Thursday, but it remains to be seen who will be joining him from the Vikings' receiving corps. Once Week 1 rolls around, Jefferson will be looking to build upon his 128-1,809-8 line on 184 targets in 17 games from last season.