Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that he's viewing Jefferson (hamstring) as "questionable" for the team's Week 12 game against the Bears, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

The Vikings host the Bears in the Monday night game Week 12, so the team will still have a full seven days before deciding whether Jefferson is ready to put an end to his six-game absence. The wideout resumed practicing with the team Nov. 8, but he remains on injured reserve and will have to be added back to the 53-man roster by Nov. 29 in order to be eligible to play again this season. Jefferson has been listed as a limited participant in all of his practice appearances to date, and though he doesn't appear to have suffered a setback with his strained right hamstring, O'Connell acknowledged that the Vikings "have to be smart" about bringing the star wideout back, per Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. With a Week 13 bye coming up following the matchup with the Bears, O'Connell also noted the possibility of taking a cautious approach with Jefferson and having him sit out another game to afford him a "free" week of healing before he makes his return to the lineup.