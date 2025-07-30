Coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday that the Vikings have "zero worry" about Jefferson's (hamstring) availability for a Week 1 road matchup with the Bears on Monday, Sept. 8, Emily Leiker of The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Jefferson came out of last Thursday's practice with what was later termed a mild left hamstring strain. In the meantime, he's sat out on-field work but still has been present at all but one session on the schedule, coaching up fellow wide receivers on reps, good and bad. "Rehab's going really well," O'Connell noted. "Already progressing. Could end up being a blessing in disguise in a lot of ways, where Justin's mentally preparing and engaging with his teammates. He's totally and completely present every single day." Minnesota understandably will take a cautious approach with its top skill-position talent on the roster, but it'll be interesting to see if Jefferson and second-year signal-caller J.J. McCarthy log some preseason action together ahead of the regular season.