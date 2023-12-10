Jefferson (chest) won't return to Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Per Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Jefferson has been taken to a local hospital as a precaution. Jefferson thus finishes his first game back from IR with two catches on three targets for 27 yards. In his absence for the remainder of Sunday's contest, Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn and Brandon Powell are next up for the Vikings' WR snaps.