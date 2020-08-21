Jefferson has made some big plays at training camp but is still working as the No. 3 receiver behind Adam Thielen and Bisi Johnson, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Johnson is a 2019 seventh-round pick who produced 31-294-3 on 45 targets last season, so it's often been assumed Jefferson will step right in as the No. 2 option. The rookie first-round pick still has time to win that job, but it's also possible he's limited to three-wide formations at the beginning of the season. The distinction between the second and third receiver is particularly important in the Minnesota offense, considering TE Kyle Rudolph, TE Irv Smith and FB C.J. Ham combined for 1,759 offensive snaps last year. The Vikings used 11 personnel (three-wide) on an NFL-low 22 percent of snaps in 2019, and while that number could rise if Jefferson and Johnson impress, it should still remain far below league-average (60 percent).