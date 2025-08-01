Jefferson (hamstring) was working with team trainers on the side at the start of Friday's practice, Emily Leiker of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Jefferson has been sidelined since last Friday, when he initially was reported to be dealing with a mild left hamstring strain. Coach Kevin O'Connell told Emily Leiker of The Minneapolis Star Tribune on Tuesday that Jefferson's rehab was "going really well. Already progressing." Now that Jefferson appears to be ramping up his activity level further, a return to practice itself could occur in the not-too-distant future.