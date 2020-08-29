Jefferson worked as the slot receiver with the first-team offense in Friday's dress rehearsal scrimmage at U.S. Bank Stadium, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He had four receptions for 22 yards, according to Will Ragatz of Sports Illustrated.

Jefferson also worked on the outside and did have a drop, The Athletic reports. Jefferson had been seen mostly working with the second-team offense during training camp, so Friday's scrimmage could indicate he's ready for a larger role in Week 1. However, there's also a chance he's limited to three-receiver sets early in the season with Bisi Johnson working opposite Adam Thielen in two-receiver sets (which the Vikings used far more frequently last year).