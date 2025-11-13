Vikings' Justin Skule: Dealing with shoulder injury
Skule (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Skule wasn't announced to have suffered an injury during Minnesota's Week 10 loss to Baltimore, but the shoulder issue presumably happened during the contest. It's unclear if he'll be ready to suit up Sunday against the Bears.
