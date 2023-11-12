Osborn (concussion) is listed as questionable but is considered unlikely to play Sunday against the Saints, Ed Werder of ESPN reports.

Osborn was motionless on the field for several minutes before being carted off the field during last week's win over the Falcons after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Atlanta cornerback Dee Alford. He was diagnosed with a concussion soon thereafter, but despite the scary nature of the head injury, Osborn made rapid progress through the five-step protocol. After returning to practice Thursday in a limited fashion, Osborn turned in a full practice Friday and then passed the final step of the protocol by gaining clearance from an independent neurologist. However, Werder says both Osborn and coaches are leaning toward having the wideout sit out Sunday, likely for precautionary purposes more than anything. Official confirmation on Osborn's status will arrive when the Vikings post their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, but if he's sidelined, more targets could open up for depth receivers such as Brandon Powell and Trishton Jackson.